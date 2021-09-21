Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Politics / UK politics

Defence official suspended pending probe into Afghan interpreter data breach

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 1:28 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 2:22 pm
Former Afghan interpreters protest in front of the Home Office in Westminster (PA)
A Ministry of Defence official has been suspended pending investigation following a “significant” data breach relating to interpreters in Afghanistan hoping to come to the UK.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace issued a House of Commons apology and told MPs he “immediately directed investigations” take place after being left angered by the error.

Initial findings show an email to more than 250 people eligible for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) who remain in the country was copied to all applicants rather than blind copying them, MPs heard.

People were then advised to delete their email and change their addresses, Mr Wallace confirmed.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Downing Street (PA)

According to reports, some of those whose information has been released are in hiding from the Taliban after the militants took control of the battle-torn country last month.

Responding to an urgent question, Mr Wallace told the Commons: “I apologise to those Afghans affected by this data breach and with (the Home Office) we are now working with them to provide security advice.

“As I speak, the Minister for the Armed Forces (James Heappey) is in the region speaking to neighbouring countries to see what more we can do with both third countries and in-country applicants.

“It is an unacceptable level of service that has let down the thousands of members of the armed forces and veterans. On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I apologise.

“I offer the reassurances that the scheme will continue to operate and bring people back to the United Kingdom for however many are eligible and however long it takes.”

He added: “It was brought to my attention at 2000 hours last night there had been a significant data breach. To say I was angered by this was an understatement and I immediately directed investigations take place.

“Initial findings show that an email was sent at 1744 hours as part of a weekly contact we maintain with Arap currently remaining in Afghanistan. This was copied to all applicants rather than blind copying them.

“The email was immediately recalled on identification of the breach and then a subsequent email was sent advising people to delete their email and change their addresses, many of whom have done.

“So far one individual has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and processes for data handling and correspondence processing have already been changed.

“I have directed extensive steps are taken to quantify the potential increased risk to individuals in order to take further steps to protect them.”

Mr Wallace later confirmed Admiral Sir Ben Key, the commander of joint operations who led the planning and evacuation from Kabul, is leading the investigation.

In response to SNP questions, Mr Wallace said he had “instigated changes to improve information security within the department” before noting: “The modern rules that govern information security are, I believe, fit for purpose, it’s really about the training and the following and the adherence of it that must be improved.”

He added: “Nevertheless, information security is not something western governments are good at, which is why our adversaries seem to be, we have to improve it and we have to stand by it.”

For Labour, shadow defence secretary John Healey welcomed the Defence Secretary’s apology but told the Commons that “action” is now what matters the most.

He said: “These Afghan interpreters worked alongside our British forces and the Government rightly pledged to protect them. Ministers must make good on those promises now.”

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative chairman of the Defence Committee, said: “The Taliban haven’t changed, they seek to exact revenge on anybody that worked for Nato. We must get these interpreters out or they’ll be hunted and killed.”

Mr Wallace also told the Commons that the MoD believes there are 900 “credible cases” for Arap resettlement still in Afghanistan beyond the 311 the Government is currently speaking to.

Operation Pitting – where more than 1,000 troops, diplomats and officials were dispatched to Afghanistan to rescue UK nationals and Afghan allies after the seizure of the country’s capital by the Taliban – airlifted more than 15,000 people to safety across just over a fortnight.

In New York, Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and said “thanks for all your help with everything on Afghanistan”, referring to the flights leaving Kabul airport and landing in Qatar.

