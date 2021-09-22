Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM has tested negative since shaking hands with Covid-infected minister – No 10

By Press Association
September 22, 2021, 8:47 pm
Boris Johnson (centre) with Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro (second left) (Michael M. Santiago/PA)
Boris Johnson has returned a negative test after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case during his US trip, No 10 has said.

Brazil’s health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, has confirmed via social media that he has tested positive for Covid and is in isolation, only 24 hours after being filmed shaking hands with the Prime Minister in New York on Monday.

He was part of the delegation when Mr Johnson met Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on the fringes of the United Nations general assembly (UNGA).

Asked on Wednesday whether Mr Johnson had taken a Covid-19 test or any other precautions since Mr Queiroga’s announcement, Downing Street initially only emphasised that the UK leader was fully vaccinated.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman later told reporters in the US that Mr Johnson had since returned a negative result.

Asked if he had been tested since the meeting on Monday, the spokesman said: “Yes, and it was negative.”

No 10 said there were “strict Covid measures in place at UNGA” which were being adhered to by the Prime Minister.

During the UK-Brazil talks on Monday, Mr Queiroga was pictured sitting away from Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also attended.

He wore a mask but neither the Prime Minister nor Ms Truss did.

Mr Queiroga shared an image on social media last month confirming he was vaccinated against Covid-19, unlike his leader Mr Bolsonaro.

