Hillary Clinton receives honorary degree from Oxford University

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton joined some distinguished company as she collected an honorary degree in person from Oxford University.

Wearing a red gown and blue face mask, Mrs Clinton could be seen chatting to others who were also walking in line to receive their award at a special ceremony.

Mrs Clinton has been the US first lady, the first lady of Arkansas, the 67th US secretary of state and a presidential candidate.

She also spent five decades in public service as an advocate, lawyer, activist and volunteer.

She was joined by author Jeanette Winterson and England’s former chief medical officer Professor Dame Sally Davies in receiving honorary degrees on Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton, centre, walks in a procession through the Bodleian Library quadrangle at Oxford University (Steve Parsons/PA)

Actress, playwright, teacher and author Professor Anna Deavere Smith, historian Professor Linda Colley and Labour peer Baroness Ruth Lister, who campaigns for human rights, social justice and citizenship issues, were the other recipients.

Their awards were delivered during the annual Encaenia ceremony, which has been in its current form since 1760.

Mrs Clinton was among six distinguished figures honoured on Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Security was tight, with uniformed officers seen nearby while a group of onlookers stood behind barriers ready to catch a glimpse of the procession to the ceremony.

The day started with the new honorary degree holders, each wearing full academic dress, enjoying strawberries and champagne at one of the university’s colleges, before taking part in the procession and the ceremony of speeches and commemoration of the venue’s benefactors.

A lunch and garden party rounded off the event.