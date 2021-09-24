Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Call for Government aid to tackle ‘significant and growing’ church repair costs

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 3:14 am
A building conservator works on the Church of St Peter in Bristol (James O. Davies/Historic England/PA)
A building conservator works on the Church of St Peter in Bristol (James O. Davies/Historic England/PA)

The Church of England’s parish churches have a “significant and growing maintenance deficit”, prompting calls for Government intervention.

The outstanding capital cost of “necessary” repairs across its 16,000 parish churches is estimated at £1 billion over the next five years, according to the Church of England (CoE).

“At best parishes currently raise and spend approximately half of that annually, so there remains a significant and growing maintenance deficit on these beautiful and treasured buildings,” according to Conservative MP Andrew Selous, who as the second estates commissioner speaks for the CoE in the House of Commons.

MP portraits
Conservative MP Andrew Selous (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

His comment came in response to a written parliamentary question from Alex Stafford, the Conservative MP for Rother Valley.

Mr Stafford said he wants the Government to step in, warning the cost of repairs will only increase if left unaddressed.

He told the PA news agency: “I have a lot of churches in my constituency which are not in a good state of repair.

“I think the UK is very blessed with beautiful churches and a great heritage and history and we have a duty to keep them and restore them and make sure they are maintained.”

He said: “It’s worrying there’s this huge shortfall between how much is needed every year – so £200 million – and how much churches are actually putting into it.

“And that problem is going to increase. If we don’t get these repairs now, they get worse and worse and worse, and the churches get worse and worse and worse.

“And I very much believe the Government need to protect them because they are the history of our country. They have been there, many of them, for hundreds of years, we need to maintain that link from the past.”

Conservative MP Alexander Stafford addresses the House of Commons (PA)

He added: “To me this is not necessarily about religion, it’s about our history. But I think the biggest issue we have had recently is Covid, which has completely hammered churches’ finances because they haven’t been able to raise that money for repairs. They do need and rely more now than ever on Government support to step in and fill that shortfall.

“I think the Government should step in. And whether it’s funding all of it, or at least part funding it, or trying a new funding model to help the churches do their repairs, because if we don’t, it’s £1 billion now for the next five years, but it’s going to be worse if you don’t do those repairs.”

The CoE said there are a number of local and national grant bodies which churches can apply to for funds, but that there is still likely to be a significant shortfall.

It also said the church commissioners have committed to provide £930 million over the period 2020-22, but that this money covers a range of expenditure and there is no national funding specifically for church maintenance and repairs, with CoE maintenance funding usually raised locally.

A spokesman said: “The Church of England through its parishes and cathedrals cares for around 16,000 church buildings – 12,500 of which are listed, including 45% of all England’s Grade I listed buildings. They are a precious resource for the whole nation and a presence in every community providing spiritual, pastoral and practical support – something which is more vital than ever.

“They are, of course, expensive to maintain and there is a shortfall between what local parishes, which are independent charities, are able to raise and the estimated cost of repairs, as there has long been.

“A broad estimate of the outstanding capital cost of necessary repairs to parish churches over the next five years is approximately £1 billion; an additional estimated £140 million is required by our 42 cathedrals.”

They said the church creates social and economic value, adding: “We are extremely grateful for that support but the need continues and, together with other faith groups and heritage organisations, the Church of England is engaging with Government departments in the run-up to the spending review.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal