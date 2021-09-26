Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Keir Starmer defends leadership style ahead of crunch conference speech

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: September 26, 2021, 1:42 pm
Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said voters are prepared to give his party a fair hearing as he dismissed Boris Johnson as an untrustworthy “showman”.

Sir Keir, who is under pressure within Labour to demonstrate he can take on the Prime Minister and reverse a tide of losses, said his conference speech on Wednesday would be an “opportunity for me to set out where I think this country needs to go next”.

He said his package of measures to shake up Labour’s internal rules demonstrated that he was prepared to take tough decisions as a leader.

Rejecting Mr Johnson’s style of leadership, Sir Keir told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “It’s priced in, apparently, that he’s dishonest – priced in.

“Just stop there and ask ourselves: do we want our politics and our political leaders and our Prime Minister to be of a characteristic where they’re untrustworthy and where it’s priced in that they are dishonest?

“I’m different, I’m afraid. I believe in integrity, I believe in truth.”

Defending his leadership, Sir Keir said: “I’ve just taken a tough decision in relation to rule changes, because I didn’t want to delay. And a tough, strong leader takes tough decisions when they arise and doesn’t dither and put them to one side.

“I’m about to make my speech on Wednesday and that is an opportunity for me to set out where I think this country needs to go next, and what the alternative is to this Government which is in chaos, and we’re going to see that over the course of the next month.”

The package of rule changes was significantly watered down in the face of resistance from the unions and Labour’s left wing.

Sir Keir was forced to abandon a plan to scrap the one member, one vote system for electing leaders.

But he secured support from the party’s ruling National Executive Committee for changes which would require candidates for leadership elections to have the support of 20% of MPs, up from the current 10% – a move seen as a way of avoiding another Jeremy Corbyn-style figure from the fringes of the parliamentary party from becoming leader.

The rules will make it easier for sitting MPs to be reselected to stand in their seats.

“In 2019 many of our MPs spent months in their constituencies worried about whether they were going to be deselected instead of out, facing the country,” Sir Keir said.

“I need to turn the Labour Party from where we were in 2019 into a party that is facing the country and able to win a general election.

“I need everybody facing the country, so I’m very pleased with this package, it suits my central aim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal