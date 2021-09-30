Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Labour ready to present an alternative government, says Starmer

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:25 pm
Sir Keir Starmer addressing the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer addressing the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Labour is ready to present itself to voters as an alternative government after having put “our house in order” at its party conference, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Following his keynote speech in Brighton on Wednesday, the Labour leader urged his supporters to embrace the legacy of Tony Blair, who was a “three-times winner” for the party.

In a round of broadcast interviews, he brushed off criticisms by left-wing supporters of former leader Jeremy Corbyn who repeatedly heckled him, saying the overwhelming majority of members supported the changes he had made.

“We have now created a platform on which we put that alternative case for government,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria stroll along the promenade in Brighton ahead of conference speech
Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria stroll along the promenade in Brighton ahead of conference speech (Leon Neal/PA)

“Having got my own house in order, which we needed to do, I now have to face the country and set that case out, and I am absolutely looking forward to doing so.”

Despite the barracking in the conference hall and the resignation from the shadow cabinet earlier in the week of left-winger Andy McDonald, Sir Keir said most members recognised the need for change following their disastrous defeat at the 2019 general election.

“When your party changes, when your party dusts itself down and faces the electorate, there are some people who don’t like that. But if you saw the hall yesterday, the vast majority of people were absolutely with me,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I have been criticised that the speech went on too long. The speech was actually one hour – the extra half an hour was standing ovations and clapping.

“If you want a sense of where our movement is, they are absolutely behind me in this.”

In his speech, Sir Keir praised the record of the Blair government without mentioning by name the former prime minister – who remains an anathema to many on the left.

Andy McDonald
Andy McDonald quit the shadow cabinet (Peter Byrne/PA)

Appearing on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Sir Keir said that it was time for the party to return to winning elections in the way that it did under Mr Blair’s leadership.

“Tony Blair was a three-times winner in the Labour Party and we need to get back to winners in the Labour Party,” he said.

He added: “It was exactly that heckle yesterday – ‘shout slogans or change lives’.

“That is the choice for the Labour Party. We have changed, this is the platform. We have moved forward and we are going to change lives.”

Sir Keir rejected suggestions that – unlike Boris Johnson, who he dismissed as a “showman” in his speech – he did not have the charisma to lead his party to victory.

“If you want a showman, if you want a prime minister where it is priced in that he’s not really honest, then I think we have to sit back and ask ourselves what sort of politics are we really in,” he told Sky News.

“I think it is more important for a political leader to have honesty, integrity and trust.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal