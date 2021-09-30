Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
News / Politics / UK politics

Speed up vaccine donations or risk harming Britain’s reputation, MPs warn

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 3:39 pm
A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against Covid-19 in New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)
The Government must speed up Covid vaccine donations to developing countries or risk causing “irreparable damage” to both global health security and Britain’s reputation, a committee of MPs has warned.

In a report released on Thursday, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said “glaring inequality” in access to vaccines risked allowing new variants to spread in developing countries.

The report also warned that Russia and China were attempting to exploit that inequality to “undermine the West and expand their influence by donating and selling vaccines”.

Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat said: “The rapid creation of an effective vaccine is a remarkable achievement for international cooperation and has saved a huge number of lives.

“However, glaring inequalities in vaccine access mean that lower-income countries have been left far behind. Bolstering vaccination rates in these countries is not only a moral imperative but will benefit us all by slowing the spread of a deadly disease.

“The UK cannot allow authoritarian states, such as Russia and China, to exploit the shortfall in vaccine supply to gain leverage over other countries.”

So far, the UK has donated 10.3 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to developing countries and has promised to donate 100 million doses by June 2022.

But while richer countries have prioritised vaccinating their own populations, inoculation rates in the developing world remain extremely low with barely 1% of people having received even one dose.

The Foreign Affairs Committee said: “We welcome the UK’s commitment to donate 100 million vaccines in the year to June 2022. However, this target falls far short of what is needed to meet the health challenge and protect British nationals from further outbreaks and variants, let alone meet our moral duty.”

In its report, the committee also criticised the Government’s decision to reduce aid spending from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%, which has seen contributions to global health programmes slashed, and was described by Mr Tugendhat as “a body blow to those on the frontline fighting disease”.

These cuts included a 50% fall in funding to health research in low and middle-income countries and a 90% reduction in funding for neglected tropical diseases, which the World Health Organisation has warned could cause between 20,000 and 30,000 deaths worldwide.

The committee added: “Cutting spending on important medical research and development programmes is a dangerous false economy, and could endanger Global Britain’s reputation as a science superpower.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The UK is a global leader in delivering Covid vaccines to the most vulnerable countries around the world, including through the Prime Minister’s pledge to donate 100 million vaccine doses overseas by June next year.

“The UK Government’s funding of the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has enabled over a billion doses to be delivered at a non-profit price around the world, and as one of the first and largest donors the UK helped establish the Covax scheme to ensure equal access to doses for all globally.”

