Green Party members elect new co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay

The Green Party has elected Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as its new co-leaders.

Ms Denyer, a Bristol City councillor and parliamentary candidate, and Mr Ramsay, a former deputy leader, received 44% of the first preference votes and 62% of the second round vote, a party statement said.

They beat Amelia Womack and Tamsin Omond who came second with 30% of first preference votes. Ms Womack remains the party’s deputy leader.

Following the declaration, Ms Denyer expressed her gratitude to the members who backed her and Mr Ramsay.

“We are at a crucial moment in history and it is clear that the other major political parties have failed to bring about the change that is necessary,” she said.

“More than ever before, it is vital that Green policies are adopted for the benefit of our climate and our communities.”

The contest was triggered after the incumbent co-leaders, Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry, announced earlier this year that they were standing down.