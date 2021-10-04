Johnson calls for change in culture of policing following Sarah Everard murder

The Prime Minister has called for a change in the culture of policing following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Boris Johnson told broadcasters in Manchester that there is “a massive job” to do in restoring women’s confidence in the police.

Couzens was known as “the rapist” by former colleagues at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary because he made female colleagues feel so uncomfortable, and had been accused of indecent exposure in 2015 and in the days before the murder.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who will spend the rest of his life in prison (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Johnson told reporters: “What we can certainly conclude from the Wayne Couzens case and what happened there is that there is a massive job of work to do to give women the confidence that they need.

“I want to be clear: I believe people should be confident in the police. I believe police officers, men and women up and down the country, will be absolutely sickened by what has happened, and they will be doing everything they can, and I know they do everything they can to help and reassure the public. So, it is vital that the public trust the police.

“But what we need to do is do some things to make the streets safer and we are investing massively in CCTV and street lighting, and those sorts of things, but also make sure we change the culture of policing.”

He also called for crimes to be dealt with more quickly and for a boost in the recruitment of female police officers.

Earlier, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Select Committee Yvette Cooper accused the Government of “burying its head in the sand” over violence against women and girls as she called for an independent investigation into the vetting process used by the Metropolitan Police when recruiting officers.

It came after the Prime Minister said investigations by the Met and police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) should be allowed to proceed and rejected calls for an immediate public inquiry.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “Sarah Everard was murdered by someone she should have been able to trust, who abused his power as a police officer.

“We do need a proper, independent inquiry into how that could happen, how such a dangerous man could serve as a police officer for so long, why earlier problems weren’t investigated, how he could be cleared to use firearms, but also more widely into the scale of failings in vetting and safeguarding, in culture and in attitudes to violence against women and girls within policing.

“Where there have been serious crimes in the past that raise similar questions about abuse of power or trust in a major institution, like, for example, the Shipman murders, the (Jimmy) Savile abuse or the murder of Stephen Lawrence, we have had independent inquiries to get to the truth and set out major reform.

“I’m really worried that the Government is just burying their heads in the sand. The Prime Minister has to stop the denial of this about quite how serious it is and actually set out an independent inquiry into this case.”

Boris Johnson speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Mr Johnson told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the Government “needs to look systemically at not just the Wayne Couzens case but the whole handling of rape, domestic violence, sexual violence and female complaints about harassment all together”.

Ms Cooper said the IOPC is “investigating specific incidences of misconduct by police officers that have been referred to them mainly by the Met Police”, and while that “must take its course” it is “not looking at the whole picture, it isn’t covering the whole vetting process”.

She added: “The Met have said that they’ve looked at the vetting and there was nothing that would have changed their decision about this dangerous man. Well, why wasn’t there?

“Let’s have someone have an independent look at this and see whether the entire vetting process was a problem and just isn’t probing into attitudes towards violence against women and girls.”

Yvette Cooper (House of Commons/PA)

In a statement on its website, the IOPC outlined its investigations into the force after the whole life sentence handed to Couzens last week.

They include allegations that a probationary constable shared an “inappropriate graphic, depicting violence against women” with colleagues on WhatsApp, and analysis of the conduct of five officers from three forces and one former officer who allegedly sent discriminatory messages in 2019.

Two further investigations have also been undertaken and concluded.

In a statement following Couzens’ sentencing, the Met said: “Vetting is a snapshot in time and, unfortunately, can never 100% guarantee an individual’s integrity.

“Vetting is one of a number of activities that we undertake to preserve the integrity of our organisation and it is only as good as the day on which it is carried out.”

It added that officers are re-vetted periodically, there is a confidential number and a directorate of professional standards to report officers’ wrongdoings, and internal and external inspections take place to scrutinise the force’s processes.