PM and Chancellor joke about levelling up on Manchester rail upgrade visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak found out how Government money is being spent as they toured a rail upgrade site in Manchester.

They were shown blueprints for the so-called Northern Powerhouse Rail improvements while being talked through the upgrades by Network Rail bosses on Monday.

Following the briefing, the pair, wearing hi-vis jackets, were taken on a trip up to the tracks to see the overhaul first hand.

The two men were told that signalling and other performance boosts will result in journeys of just half an hour between Manchester and Leeds and 42 minutes from York to Manchester once the work is completed.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak spoke with apprentices during their visit to see the track improvements being made as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail (Phil Noble/PA)

Told that the planned six trains an hour between Manchester and Leeds will mean a more frequent service than on London Underground’s Metropolitan Line, Mr Johnson, a former mayor of the capital, replied: “That’s not saying much.”

While on site, the Cabinet colleagues cracked jokes about “levelling up” – one of the Conservative administration’s policy catchphrases – as they were shown how technology helps ensure construction lines are level.

They then spoke with apprentices who are helping to dig in the improvements at the Miles Platting site.

Mr Sunak told them they are part of one of the biggest rail investments in their lifetimes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are shown around by Network Rail employees (Phil Noble/PA)

The Prime Minister responded, saying jokingly “And thanks for paying for it, Rishi”, before adding: “It will be worth every penny.”

After telling the young workers they should be proud to be part of such a development, one apprentice told them the rail improvements will be “good for a night out”.

Asked what he meant, the worker said taxis are cheaper in Leeds, making it more reasonable for a night out than Manchester.

Mr Johnson chuckled and replied: “The taxis are cheaper? That’s good to know.”

The politicians posed for photographs with the Network Rail on-site team before being driven back to central Manchester for the Conservative Party conference, where Mr Sunak was due to give his first in-person address to supporters since being promoted to Chancellor.