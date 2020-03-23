Two women seriously injured after motorcycle mounts pavement and hits them

Two women are in hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by an off-road motorcycle which mounted the pavement on a city street.
The women, aged 18 and 26, were in Hay Avenue in Edinburgh when the incident happened at around 2.45pm on Sunday.
The vehicle, a red and white Honda 250 off-road, mounted the pavement and struck them and was then abandoned by the motorcyclist who ran off.
Both women were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
Police are appealing for information about the incident.
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “These women suffered serious injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.
“You can pass on information by calling 101, quoting incident 1724 of 22 March.”