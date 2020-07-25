Police release CCTV images in appeal after assault left man in hospital

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious facial injury after the attack on Hanover Street in the city at 2.50am on February 20.

Police say the assault left a man with a serious facial injury (Police Scotland/PA)

The man in the images is aged between 18 and 25, of slim build, with short hair and was wearing a dark floral patterned shirt and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant James Berry said: “The attack left the victim with a serious facial injury which required hospital treatment. I would urge anyone with information relating to the man in the CCTV images to contact police as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 0279 of February 20 or Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously, on 0800 555 111.