Police appeal for witnesses after teenager attacked in Edinburgh park

Police in Edinburgh have launched an appeal for witnesses after an 18-year-old was attacked by four teenagers in a city park.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a result of the attack, on the Meadows at around 8.30pm on Friday.

Officers say his injuries inflicted during the “targeted attack” are not thought to be serious.

Police have also said the park was busy at the time of the attack and have asked witnesses to come forward.

Patrols will be in the area engaging with park users as a result.

The four suspects are described as being between 15 and 17 years old, with short brown and blonde hair.

During the attack, one was said to be wearing black shorts and a black top, while another was in black trousers.

Another of the suspects is said to have been wearing a white hooded top.

The attack took place on the Meadows in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sergeant Grant Robertson said: “We believe this incident to be a targeted attack and would like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“This incident happened at a time when the park was busy with other people and I would ask that if anyone witnessed this to contact police, in particular if anyone is in possession of any mobile phone footage.

“Officers will be actively patrolling the area and engaging with the local residents and people that use the park, and as ever, we encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to report it to us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 3785 of July 24.