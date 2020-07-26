Woman charged in connection with Coatbridge death

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of 39-year-old Catherine Ann Campbell in Coatbridge.

The 28-year-old is scheduled to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

Ms Campbell’s body was discovered when police were called to a disturbance on Renfrew Place in the town at 5.25am on Saturday.

Ms Campbell’s body was found following a disturbance (Police Scotland/PA)

Despite the arrest, police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they may have any information about the circumstances leading up to Ms Campbell’s death.

Increased patrols will also be put in place across the area and police say there is no wider threat to the public.

Detective inspector Pauline Thomson, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Catherine Ann at this difficult time.

“Enquiries continue into the exact circumstances surrounding the death which is currently being treated as suspicious.

“We have an increased police presence in the area and we would like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with any information that could assist with our investigation is urged to contact officers.”

Potential witnesses are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 0942 of July 25 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.