Firefighters tackle hospital blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze which broke out in a ward at a hospital.

Three fire engines went to the scene at University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, after the alarm was raised at 9.45pm on Thursday.

Patients in ward one, where the fire started, and from the adjacent wards were moved to other parts of the hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was on the first floor of the building, and left the scene after making it safe.

NHS Lanarkshire said that emergency patients are currently being diverted to the most appropriate hospitals due to the damage and disruption caused by the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Russell Coulthard, site director at University Hospital Hairmyres, said: “A fire broke out just before 10pm last night in ward one at University Hospital Hairmyres.

“Site staff immediately raised the alarm and all patients were safely removed from the area.

“All patients have been managed safely, with patients within the ward and the adjacent wards moved to other parts of the hospital.

“No patients have been transferred off site.

“Emergency services fully extinguished the fire and the fire service has declared the site safe.”

He added: “Due to the damage and disruption of the fire, emergency patients are currently being diverted to the most appropriate hospitals.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

University Hospital Hairmyres is a district general hospital with a 24-hour accident and emergency department and has more than 400 beds.