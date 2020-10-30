Man who died in crash between car and lorry named

A man who died in a collision between a car and a lorry in the Highlands has been named by police.
The crash happened on the A82 near Glen Gloy, north of Spean Bridge, at about 5.25pm on Monday.
John Hugh Mackenzie, 66, was the driver and only person in the green Citroen Berlingo involved in the crash.
The driver of the lorry was not injured.
Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances are continuing.
Anyone with information who has not already spoken to an officer is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2566 of October 26.