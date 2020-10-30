Fire hits coronavirus intensive care ward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation is under way after a fire inside a hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care ward.

Three fire engines attended University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, after the alarm was raised at 9.45pm on Thursday.

NHS Lanarkshire said the 13 patients in ward one where the fire started, which is a coronavirus intensive treatment unit, and from the adjacent wards were moved to other parts of the hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was on the first floor of the building, and left the scene after making it safe.

My thoughts are with everyone caught up in what would have been a frightening incident @wearehairmyres last night. The reports I’ve had about the fire make very clear that staff responded heroically to ensure the safety of patients. Thank you to them 🙏 https://t.co/GDPFNa26Qn — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 30, 2020

NHS Lanarkshire said emergency patients are currently being diverted to the most appropriate hospitals due to the damage and disruption caused by the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Russell Coulthard, site director at Hairmyres, said: “A fire broke out just before 10pm last night in ward one at University Hospital Hairmyres. Site staff immediately raised the alarm and all patients were safely removed from the area.

“Ward one is a Covid ITU ward with 13 patients. All patients have been managed safely, with patients within the ward and the adjacent wards moved to other parts of the hospital. No patients have been transferred off site.

“Emergency services fully extinguished the fire and the fire service has declared the site safe.”

NHS Lanarkshire has urged people planning to visit the hospital’s accident and emergency department to question whether they really need to do so, saying quicker alternative solutions could be available.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised staff for the way they “heroically” dealt with the incident.

She tweeted: “My thoughts are with everyone caught up in what would have been a frightening incident @wearehairmyres last night.

“The reports I’ve had about the fire make very clear that staff responded heroically to ensure the safety of patients. Thank you to them.”

University Hospital Hairmyres is a district general hospital with a 24-hour A&E unit and has more than 400 beds.

Mr Coulthard said: “We are drawing on well-established arrangements to provide ongoing medical care as appropriate. Robust control measures are in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff and the situation continues to be monitored very closely.

“Finally, we would like to thank all staff who were magnificent in their response, putting patient safety first.

“Investigations are ongoing.”