Elderly woman robbed in home

A 76-year-old woman has been robbed in her home in Renfrewshire.

She answered the door to three men at 7.30pm on Thursday, when she was threatened and assaulted.

A “substantial amount”, including jewellery, was stolen from the property in Patrickbank Crescent, Elderslie.

APPEAL FOLLOWING ROBBERY, ELDERSLIE We are appealing following a robbery, 7.30pm Thurs 29 Oct, in the Patrickbank Crescent area of Elderslie.

One of the men is described as being of Asian or African appearance, 5ft 8in, slim build and aged 40 to 50.

He was wearing dark clothing, including a black fleece.

Detective Steven Lessels, of Paisley CID, said: “The woman went to answer the door and was threatened and assaulted.

“Although she declined medical assistance, she has understandably been left very upset by what has happened.

“The men then ransacked the property and made off.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, both before and after the incident, to get in touch.

“That may have been a vehicle or activity that seemed out of the normal.

“In particular, if you have CCTV images or dashcam footage that shows anything suspicious at the time of the break-in or in the days running up to the incident, then please let us know to help with our investigation.”