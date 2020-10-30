Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to October 26, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 26; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 26; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 19, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 19.

South Lanarkshire 380.9 (1221), 361.9 (1160)

North Lanarkshire 334.8 (1143), 348.6 (1190)

Glasgow City 332.3 (2104), 278.3 (1762)

East Renfrewshire 278.4 (266), 179.0 (171)

East Dunbartonshire 266.9 (290), 234.7 (255)

North Ayrshire 262.7 (354), 167.0 (225)

East Ayrshire 240.1 (293), 202.4 (247)

West Lothian 229.4 (420), 192.2 (352)

Renfrewshire 225.6 (404), 256.8 (460)

Dundee City 200.9 (300), 170.1 (254)

West Dunbartonshire 192.3 (171), 209.2 (186)

South Ayrshire 172.3 (194), 135.9 (153)

Clackmannanshire 163.0 (84), 155.2 (80)

Falkirk 120.6 (194), 83.3 (134)

East Lothian 99.9 (107), 60.7 (65)

Midlothian 97.3 (90), 95.2 (88)

City of Edinburgh 93.9 (493), 99.8 (524)

Fife 88.6 (331), 56.8 (212)

Stirling 81.7 (77), 76.4 (72)

Inverclyde 81.0 (63), 68.1 (53)

Dumfries & Galloway 77.9 (116), 76.6 (114)

Perth & Kinross 77.0 (117), 34.9 (53)

Argyll & Bute 64.1 (55), 47.7 (41)

Angus 49.9 (58), 50.8 (59)

Aberdeen City 38.9 (89), 63.8 (146)

Scottish Borders 35.5 (41), 45.9 (53)

Aberdeenshire 31.0 (81), 21.1 (55)

Orkney Islands 22.5 (5), 13.5 (3)

Na h-Eileanan Siar 18.7 (5), 22.5 (6)

Highland 18.2 (43), 24.2 (57)

Moray 16.7 (16), 16.7 (16)

Shetland Islands 8.7 (2), 8.7 (2)