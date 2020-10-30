Man charged after elderly woman robbed in 2018

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been charged after an elderly woman was robbed in her Fife home two years ago.

Several items are said to have been stolen during the incident involving the 76-year-old at the house in Lundin Road, Crossford, late on May 4 2018.

Earlier this year, Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward to anyone who provided key information.

A 39-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan said: “This has been a complex and protracted investigation and following extensive inquiries, including a Crimestoppers appeal and a national television appeal on BBC Crimewatch, we have charged a man in connection with this crime.”

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.