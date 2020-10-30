Family appeal after man missing for six weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a man who has been missing for six weeks from Glasgow have said they are worried about him “every single day”.

Vincent Barr’s last confirmed sighting was around 9.10pm on Friday September 18 walking across the Tradeston footbridge in Govan, known locally as the “squiggly” bridge, and then heading into the wider Tradeston area.

The 54-year-old – known as Vinny or Bardo – is known to visit places such as Glasgow city centre, Saracen, Possil and the West End areas.

Jennifer Barr, his niece, gave a family statement which said: “Vincent, if you can see this message, please get in contact as we want (to) know that you are safe.

“If there is anything that we can do please let us know and get in touch.

“Gran is (in) hospital and she just wants to know you are ok, we are worried every single day about you.

“You haven’t done anything wrong and the police only want to know you are safe and well, as do we.

“Please Vincent, get in touch.”

The 25-year-old added: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information as to where my uncle may be.

“It has now been six weeks since he was last seen and we are extremely worried about him.

“As a family, we just want our Vincent back and would appeal to anyone who may have any knowledge of his whereabouts.

“My uncle was known to move about from time to time in places such as Glasgow city centre, Saracen, Possil and the West End areas.

“Therefore, I am asking if you live or go to these areas often that you keep an eye out for someone that may fit this description.”

Mr Barr was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jogging bottoms and grey training shoes.

He is around 5ft 6in with a medium build, has short light-brown hair and blue eyes and also walks with a slight limp that is quite distinctive.