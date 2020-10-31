Scotland records 24 more Covid-19 deaths and a further 1,101 cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 24 Scots have died as a result of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Scottish Government announced.

The daily figures on Saturday also showed that a further 1,101 cases of the virus had been reported – 6.2% of those who received test results.

There was a small drop in the number of people both in hospital and in intensive care.

The total number of Covid-19 hospital patients was 1,149, a decrease of 22 on the previous day’s figure.

Meanwhile 80 people are in intensive care, a decrease of three.

A total of 2,843 confirmed coronavirus deaths have been registered to date, according to the figures.

Of the new coronavirus infections, 374 are in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 317 are in NHS Lanarkshire, with 121 reported in NHS Lothian.