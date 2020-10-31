Woman in critical condition after being hit by van

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Angus on Friday.

The incident happened around 5.20pm when the 42-year-old woman was walking along Arbroath Road in East Haven, near Carnoustie.

She was struck by a white Vauxhall Movano van and emergency services attended the scene.

An ambulance crew took the woman to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where staff describe her condition as critical.

The 48-year-old male who was driving the van was uninjured.

Sergeant William Strachan said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this crash.

“I would ask any witnesses, or anyone who was driving on the road shortly before the crash happened, who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Dundee through 101 with reference 2862 of 30 October.”