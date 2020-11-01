Fireworks set off at police in ‘large-scale disturbance’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fireworks were used against police in a “large-scale disturbance” involving a crowd of about 100 people, Police Scotland has said.

The force said people were setting off fireworks at officers and trying to intimidate them.

Extra police were needed to help break up the gathering, in Beauly Square, Dundee, with specially trained officers attending.

Inquiries into the incident, which took place at about 7.05pm on Saturday, are continuing, the force said.

Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, the local area commander for Dundee, said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder, however this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“Our main priority at the time was ensuring the safety of the public and our officers, however inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in this disturbance and take the appropriate action.”

He said officers were currently carrying out additional patrols in the area to “provide public reassurance” and urged anyone with information about the disturbance to call the police.