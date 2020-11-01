Six more coronavirus deaths registered in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded six more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, with 1,148 new cases of the disease.

The latest daily figures showed that 7% of people being tested had been confirmed as having Covid-19.

There were 1,193 people in hospital with the virus, the figures revealed, a rise of 44 from the previous day’s total.

This included 81 patients who were in intensive care, an increase of one.

Across Scotland a total of 65,061 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the pandemic so far.

And there have been 2,849 people who have died within four weeks of being confirmed as having the disease.

Of the new cases, 443 were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, with 258 in NHS Lanarkshire and 140 new cases recorded in NHS Lothian.