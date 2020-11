Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing in Wick.

Victoria Streight was last seen leaving her home in the Caithness town at around 7.30am on Saturday.

Shortly after 12pm on Sunday police found a body at Murchison Street in Wick.

It has yet to be formally identified but the 31-year-old’s next of kin has been informed.

Police also said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.