Woman raped in ‘busy residential area’ of Dundee

A woman has been raped in an attack which took place in a “busy residential area” of Dundee.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.50pm on Friday at Derwent Avenue in the city.

A man – described as white, aged 30-50 and with a stocky build – approached the 33-year-old and carried out the attack.

Officers are working with the woman who is also receiving support after the incident.

Detective Inspector Keith Anderson confirmed there would be additional officers patrolling the area and encouraged the public to speak to them.

He added: “A significant number of inquiries are being carried out in order to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“Specialist officers have been carrying out house to house inquiries and they are studying CCTV footage from in and around the area to gather additional information.

“This is a busy residential area and we are extremely keen to seek the assistance of the public.

“I am urging anyone who was in the area of Derwent Avenue late on Friday night who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or who has any information that may help our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge anyone driving in that area of Dundee, who has dashcam footage to come forward.

“This crime will no doubt be of concern to the local community, however I would like to reassure local residents that this is an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 4610 of October 30, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.