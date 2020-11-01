Boy, 12, suffers broken leg in hit-and-run on way home from school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 12-year-old boy has suffered a broken leg after he was hit by a car which failed to stop in South Lanarkshire.

The incident happened as the youngster was on his way home from school in Carluke at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

He was struck by a dark blue Mini Cooper while crossing Carnwath Road, where it meets Carnwath Lane.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove away at speed.

Emergency services attended and the schoolboy was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.

Constable Josh Ellwood said: “To knock down a child and drive away is absolutely despicable and it is vital that we trace the person responsible.

“The victim will possibly require surgery on his leg as well as being left completely traumatised by what happened.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area on Tuesday afternoon, who noticed a blue Mini driving at speed, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams who were nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

“I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2271 of October 27 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.