Shots fired at home in east end of Glasgow

by Press Association
November 2, 2020, 11:09 am
Police are investigating the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shots have fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow in an overnight attack.

A window was damaged after a gun was fired at a flat in Dunira Street, Shettleston.

The attack happened at about 3.50am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.50 am on Monday November 2 2020, police received a report of a firearm having been discharged at a flat in Dunira Street, Shettleston, Glasgow.

“Police attended and found that the window of the flat had been damaged as a result.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and identify the person or persons involved.”

