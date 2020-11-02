Shots fired at home in east end of Glasgow

Shots have fired at a house in the east end of Glasgow in an overnight attack.
A window was damaged after a gun was fired at a flat in Dunira Street, Shettleston.
The attack happened at about 3.50am.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.50 am on Monday November 2 2020, police received a report of a firearm having been discharged at a flat in Dunira Street, Shettleston, Glasgow.
“Police attended and found that the window of the flat had been damaged as a result.
“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and identify the person or persons involved.”