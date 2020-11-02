Woman, 80, dies after being hit by car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An 80-year-old woman has died four days after she was hit by a car in Renfrewshire.

The elderly pedestrian and a 73-year-old woman were crossing the road in Walkinshaw Street at its junction with High Street in Johnstone when they were struck by the vehicle at about 11.45am on Thursday.

Police said they were both taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Woman pedestrian dies following crash in Johnstone A woman, 80, has sadly died after being struck by a car in Walkinshaw Street, Johnstone, around 11.45am on Thurs, 29 Oct. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with info is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1140 of 29/10/20. pic.twitter.com/GVLPXs1TzI — Renfrewshire & Inverclyde Police (@RenfrewInverPol) November 2, 2020

The 80-year-old woman died on Monday.

The male driver and female passenger in the car, a blue Nissan Note, were not injured.

Police said inquiries are continuing and asked anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1140 of Thursday October 29 2020.