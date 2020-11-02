Man admits causing death of cyclist by careless driving

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a cyclist by careless driving.

Barry McConnell, 47, of Robertson Avenue, Bathgate, West Lothian, admitted three charges at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Gwyndaf Bailey, 37, died after being hit by McConnell’s car while out on his bike on a country road near Bangour Village Hospital on February 27 2019.

McConnell also admitted not having a valid MOT certificate for his vehicle and pleaded guilty to a charge under the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.

Mr Bailey’s wife, 41-year-old Leanne, paid tribute to him after the court appearance.

She said: “Gwyn and I married after being together for 10 years but due to the actions of another person we were not able to even celebrate our first wedding anniversary.

“We have been robbed of our past, present and future – the reason I feel robbed of our past is because I am now left with only memories and right now that brings me only pain.

“Ultimately the person who has had the most taken from them is Gwyn but working through a sudden and traumatic loss has been one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.”

Mrs Bailey added: “I am forced to find ways to survive just to get to the end of each day then before I even get to sleep I know I have it all to do again the next day.

“At times there are brief moments of enjoyment but these are short-lived and then dwarfed by the feelings of guilt afterwards because I realise Gwyn wasn’t part of it.

“I will never find the words to explain what things have been like this last 20 months.

“No conviction or sentence enforced on this driver will ever suffice – the only way he could even come close to understanding the consequences of his actions would be if he felt even a fraction of the pain he has wrought on me, my daughter and Gwyn’s friends and family.”

McConnell will be sentenced at a hearing on November 26.