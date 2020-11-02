Cyclist dies after crash involving lorry in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has died after a crash involving a bike and a lorry.

The 36-year-old cyclist died after a crash on Portobello High Street on Monday at 2.45pm.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local diversions remain in place as recovery continues.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision take place to please come forward. If you have potential dashcam or CCTV footage in that area around 2.45pm, that could also greatly assist our inquiries.”