Man hit by bus dies

A man has died after being hit by a bus.

Police said the incident happened on the A90 near Brechin in Angus at around 9.05pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended but the 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the single-decker bus and three passengers were unhurt.

Officers from the Road Policing Unit are appealing for information after a 63-year-old man was struck by a single decker bus on Monday, 2 November, 2020. ​ The incident happened around 9.05pm on the A90 #Aberdeen to #Dundee near #Brechin. Read more here :https://t.co/TWgYzJUoHd pic.twitter.com/H9YhHldjae — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 3, 2020

Inspector Greg Burns, from Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the crash.

“The road was closed for a considerable time to allow crash investigations to be carried out but has now reopened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving on the road shortly before the crash to come forward.

“I would ask anyone with dashcam footage to also contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3440 of Monday November 2.