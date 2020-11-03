Father in plea for help to end ‘living hell’ seven years after son went missing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The father of a missing man has called on the public to help end his family’s “living hell” seven years on from the last known sighting of his son.

Allan Bryant was last seen on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes, Fife, in the early hours of November 3 2013.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by his family and police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

In video appeal posted on the Help find Allan Bryant Facebook page, his father, Allan Bryant Sr, urged anyone with information to contact police.

“It has been a horrendous seven years for my family,” he said, adding that what they have endured has been “totally unimaginable”.

He said: “Someone knows that happened to Allan. I’m pleading with you, no matter how small the information is, to come forward and contact police, just to end this living hell for my family.”

In a post on the Facebook page, he said he “really struggled” making the appeal, adding “another year without Allan and it’s getting harder as the years pass to keep fighting”.

He said the last time the family saw Mr Bryant Jr was when he left home on November 2 2013 “in a happy mood going out with some friends to have a good time we never thought for a second that would be the last time we would ever see our son Allan again”.

The family has asked people to light a candle for Mr Bryant Jr on Tuesday evening and post photos on the page, saying they “need a little bit of light to give us hope that one day we will find Allan”.

Mr Bryant Jr was 23 when he went missing and was last pictured on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in Caskieberran Road, Glenrothes, at 2.02am on Sunday November 3 2013.

Police said he was part of a group who travelled to the club in a minibus at about midnight, having been at engagement party at Leslie Golf Club from about 9pm on the Saturday night.

The nightclub is around a mile from his home in the town’s Ednam Drive.

CCTV shows Allan Bryant Jr (centre in striped T-shirt) leaving the club on November 3 2013 (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston, of the major investigation team, said: “The past month has been especially difficult for the Bryant family and my thoughts are with them as they see another anniversary pass.

“We remain committed to trying to get answers for Allan’s family.

“Our inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance continue to this day.”

He added: “Any new details that we receive will be fully investigated.

“I would once again urge anyone who may hold information which could assist us, no matter how small it might seem, to report this as soon as possible.”

Allan is white, 5ft 6in, of medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi T-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom – dark jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Those who may be able to help can call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.