Husband pays tribute to cyclist who died in crash with lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The husband of a cyclist who died in a crash with a lorry has paid tribute to his “best friend and soulmate”.

Heather Stronach, 36, died in the incident in Portobello High Street at 2.45pm on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Martyn Stronach, said: “Heather loved to ride her bike.

“I am feeling pretty lost. I have lost my best friend and my soul mate.”

Sergeant Mark Banner, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “We are still appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, either shortly before or during, to contact us.

“I’d also ask drivers who were in the area around 2.45pm to check their dashcam footage.”

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.