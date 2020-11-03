Home set on fire while family inside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A house in North Lanarkshire was set on fire while the family was inside.

A home in Main Street, Caldercruix, near Airdrie, was set alight on Monday at around 11.30pm.

Although the family was inside during the incident, no-one was injured.

Detective Sergeant Gary Smillie, of Airdrie CID, said: “There were people in the house at the time, including a young child.

“Fortunately no-one was injured.

“This was an extremely reckless act and has left the occupants extremely distressed as well as causing damage to the property.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before and after the incident. No matter how small, please get in touch as it could help with our investigation.

“In particular, we would like people to check any private CCTV they might have or dashcam footage that may provide details that could help.”