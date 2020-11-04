Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Man charged over stabbing incident

by Press Association
November 4, 2020, 11:09 am
Police said a 25-year-old man has been charged (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed.

The young man was taken to hospital with a serious chest injury following an incident in the Ottawa Crescent area of Dalmuir at around 1.45am on Thursday October 29.

He was found injured near the central reservation of the A814, Dumbarton Road, in the West Dunbartonshire town.

Police said a 25-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Ogilvie Ross said: “We would like to thank the local community for helping us with our investigation and providing information.”

