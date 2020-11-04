Coronavirus travel restrictions could become law, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is considering legally enforcing travel restrictions in Scotland, with an announcement expected next week.

The First Minister said reducing travel plays an important role in preventing coronavirus spreading to areas of low prevalence.

People in Level 3 areas of Scotland are advised to avoid leaving their local authority boundaries unless essential, while those in areas with lower levels are told to “minimise unnecessary journeys between areas in different levels”.

Scots are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel to other parts of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon and interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith appeared at Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee on Wednesday morning.

Stuart McMillan, SNP MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde, asked why his area has been placed into Level 3 despite having lower levels of prevalence than other parts of the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area.

The First Minister said there are still some questions over whether virus levels in Inverclyde are “sustainably low”, while its location next to areas with higher levels of transmission is also significant.

She said: “Clearly, we have travel restrictions in place.

“In terms of guidance, we are actively considering whether we give a legal underpinning in future weeks to these travel restrictions and I’ll probably say more about that at the review point next week.”

Lowering the level of restrictions in Inverclyde would increase transmission of the virus, she said, which could put pressure on hospitals in Greater Glasgow.

Dr Smith said the judgments around Inverclyde have been “difficult”.

He added: “One of the considerations, which I think is really important here, is the geographical positioning with high levels of infection surrounding the area on effectively all of its land border sides.

“That places it at a much higher risk.”

He said Inverclyde suffered a “disproportionate” impact from the first wave of the pandemic but it could not be assumed this would lead to immunity that would protect the area from subsequent infection.

Both domestic and international travel make a “significant contribution” to the disease spreading from areas of high prevalence to low prevalence, he said.