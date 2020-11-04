Coronavirus vaccine rollout plans ‘well advanced’, says First Minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to roll out a coronavirus vaccine when it is ready are “well advanced”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said there have been discussions on a four-nations basis on the allocation of any Covid-19 vaccine.

Interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said “encouraging signs” are emerging from the UK’s vaccine trials.

They both appeared before the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Committee on Wednesday morning.

Tory MSP Maurice Corry asked if the Scottish Government is securing allocation of any future vaccines, saying: “Are you getting your oar in there?”

The First Minister responded: “Very much so. We procure vaccines, flu vaccines and Covid vaccines, through a UK four-nation process.

“These discussions are well advanced about the allocation of that.

“We have plans in place overseen by a programme board about how we will start to roll out a Covid vaccination programme.”

She added: “There are clearly big uncertainties in that right now – we don’t know when a vaccine will be available and we don’t know yet the exact nature of the vaccine that will be available.

“So, will it be a vaccine that is prioritised firstly on elderly people, how many doses will be required?

“But the planning for that, insofar as it is possible with all of these uncertainties, is well advanced in Scotland and the discussions UK-wide are well advanced, too.”

Dr Gregor Smith said conversations have taken place to ensure those most in need get a vaccine first (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Dr Smith said he is “optimistic” about the prospects for a vaccine, saying the UK has invested significantly in two projects that are entering phase three trials.

He said: “We continue to track exactly how those are going but certainly we’re optimistic that they are offering very encouraging signs that vaccines will become available to us.”

Conversations are being held with local vaccine co-ordinators to ensure those who would benefit most will get any vaccine first, he said.

Mr Corry asked if health boards are being given “definitive plans” to avoid mix-ups over vaccines, as has been the case with the winter flu jabs.

Dr Smith said the detail is being worked on with local vaccine co-ordinators, adding there are “regulatory considerations”.