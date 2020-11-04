Man in court charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in West Dunbartonshire.

An injured 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident was said to have occurred in Ottawa Crescent, Dalmuir, at about 1.45am on Thursday October 29.

He was found near the central reservation of the A814 on Dumbarton Road.

Police previously said a 25-year-old had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Jordan Pentland appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday when he was charged with attempted murder and carrying an offensive weapon.

He made no plea and was released on bail.