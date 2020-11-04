Six care home residents die amid coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of six residents have died at a care home amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The operator of Caledonian Court care home in Larbert said the deaths occurred in the “past few days”.

NHS Forth Valley first announced it was supporting the home to tackle the outbreak on October 26 and had formed an incident management team with Care UK, which runs the home.

Elizabeth McKeegan, Care UK regional director, said: “We would like to send our condolences to the families and friends of residents who have passed away over the past few days.

“My team at the care home is working tirelessly to support residents and each other at this difficult time.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe and comfortable.

“We have provided additional support from experienced senior managers and we have all the necessary PPE as well as other measures like deep cleaning.”

The health board said appropriate support measures have been taken and strict infection controls are in place.

NHS Forth Valley’s consultant in public health medicine Dr Jennifer Champion said: “We extend our deepest sympathy to those who have lost loved ones in these sad circumstances.

“The safety of residents is paramount and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

“Other residents who have tested positive are isolating and further tests are being carried out on both staff and residents within the care home.”

When the health board first announced the outbreak it said the home was closed to new admissions, visiting paused, contact tracing ongoing and those affected asked to isolate.