Live music venue calls for more guidelines on reopening

A live music venue in Inverness has called for greater Government guidance on reopening.

Ironworks in Inverness was told under Level 1 lockdown guidance in Scotland it would be able to reopen with restrictions.

However, owner Caroline Campbell still has not been told what those restrictions are.

She said: “Our contacts at Highland Council and the Scottish Government have been very supportive and understanding, but unfortunately they just don’t have the guidelines in place to allow us to open at this point, despite Level 1 guidelines stating clearly that we can.

“It feels like it was forgotten that the Ironworks – an independent, commercial, large-scale music venue that isn’t publicly funded, existed in a Tier 1 region.

“Despite small live music events being permitted, to date no guidelines at all have been published or are available and nobody has been able to advise me on what is and isn’t possible.

“I need formal approval to reopen. Once it is safe to do so and without guidance in place this isn’t possible.”

She continued: “I received a holding response this morning to say there is still no guidance available, but that once there is it will be shared with me.

“As a business owner with a large number of staff and a much larger local supply chain, I don’t think that’s acceptable.

“Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that ‘woolly words don’t pay people’s wages’ – I absolutely agree and hope clarity will follow soon.”

We need clarity on this urgently today. I’m sorry to say that @scotgov has no more detail now than we did before PM statement yesterday. Woolly words don’t pay people’s wages. #furlough https://t.co/pw5sWe1RDX — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 3, 2020

As an independent music venue, Mrs Campbell said she has received no funding to help with her business while it was forced to close.

She said it had been incredibly tough, adding: “I have a large number of employees, most of whom have been furloughed.

“We have several strings to our bow and as the delivery partner for XpoNorth have been able to reassign some members of staff such as the box office manager to alternative projects including the successful shift of the XpoNorth conference from a physical event to a virtual one in early summer.

“But our core income is obviously from hosting events, which we haven’t been able to do now for over seven months.

“Whilst we welcome the rightful pause on business rates, we still have to pay rent, insurance and a huge number of other operational costs, so the financial impact has been significant.

“I’m glad that our foresight and strong financial planning has allowed us to continue this far, but we really do need clarity on the future of live music in Scotland.”

When asked about how she believed live music venues could reopen safely with physical distancing in place, Mrs Campbell said the team had a number of ideas – offering to be the test venue for the measures.

She said: “We have a number of innovative ideas we could deliver quickly, including marking sections within the venue to host family unit zones of say two, four or six, or for seated events removing or marking up unusable seating to allow for the required social distance.

“We also have an app in place to deliver drinks to the zones along with a one-way system.

“These ideas mean nothing without basic guidance though, we need to understand the advice and can then act on it safely.

“The reality is that each day we remain closed we are losing money.”