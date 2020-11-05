Fall in number of permanent jobs amid Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Permanent jobs across Scotland have reduced in October, according to a new report.

Data from the Royal Bank of Scotland has shown that permanent jobs have continued to fall.

Recruiters across the country have reported a ninth successive monthly fall in the number of people securing permanent jobs.

Those who responded to the survey said the drop was down to firms suspending hiring during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sebastian Burnside said that lockdown uncertainty had cause a rise in temporary employment (RBS/PA)

However, the report also showed that due to uncertainty over Covid-19 closures, temporary employment has seen its biggest growth since late 2018.

The number of both permanent and temporary jobseekers continued to rise sharply amongst reports of further redundancies, although the rates of increase slowed slightly compared with September.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Jobseekers had a tougher time finding permanent positions in October as economic growth momentum began to fade as the summer came to an end.

“Firms did manage to fill more temporary vacancies, perhaps reflecting their understandable uncertainty about the resilience of demand.

“But with stricter Covid restrictions introduced across much of the central belt and a new tiering system, we don’t expect the bright spot of more temporary vacancies to last for long.

“November will bring a new lockdown for England, which will dampen trade in general but also hit the tourism economy particularly hard.

“Firms have shown great ingenuity to adapt to operating in the Covid economy this year; this winter looks to be setting yet another test.”