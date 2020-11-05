Appeal to identify man whose body was found on beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information to try to identify a man who was found dead on a beach.

Officers were called to the scene near Longniddry Golf Club in East Lothian at around 10.15am on Wednesday following a report that a body had been discovered.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

Detectives are examining CCTV footage to try to determine where the man came from and are also searching cases of missing people.

They are urging anyone with information about his identity to contact them.

We are appealing for help identifying a man whose body was discovered in Longniddry on Wed 4 Nov around 10.15am on the shore nr Longniddry Golf Club. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. Full details: https://t.co/sTx7hF9Nuj pic.twitter.com/nDkwZ9Cz7n — East Lothian Police (@EastLothPolice) November 5, 2020

Detective Sergeant James Welsh said: “This is a tragic situation and despite a substantial effort by officers to ascertain the identity of the man, we still do not know who he is and we clearly want to let his family know what has happened.

“At this stage, we don’t know how the man died – he may have fallen or taken unwell – however, it’s imperative we establish exactly what has happened to him so we can notify his next of kin.”

The man is described as white, and aged between 65 and 80. He was around 5ft 5in to 5ft 8in and of slim build, with long grey hair and a full grey beard.

He was wearing a dark blue Spray Way jacket, black jogging trousers and white Fred Perry trainers. He was found carrying a set of house keys on a fob, and two inhalers, one blue and one black.

A report about the death will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Police said they are continuing to make inquiries with colleagues across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Dalkeith police station via 101, quoting incident 0869 of November 4.