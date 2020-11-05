Scotland’s lockdown experience to be shared in new exhibition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Images offering a portrait of the nation during the coronavirus pandemic will feature in an exhibition at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery when it reopens this weekend.

Photographs from socially distanced garden visits, family Zoom calls and home-school activities are among the public submissions that will be shared in the show You Are Here 2020: Stories, Portraits, Visions.

A rotating selection from the public submissions, which number more than 200, will be displayed alongside five artworks from the national collection at the gallery in Edinburgh.

A bust of Scots makar Jackie Kay features in the exhibition (Neil Hanna/National Galleries Scotland/PA)

These include a selection of works by photographer Iain Stewart from his series Tender, for which he shadowed two Edinburgh GPs, a bronze bust of Scots Makar Jackie Kay and a bust of the pioneering surgeon Dr Elsie Inglis.

People across Scotland are invited to submit stories, poems, portraits and ideas about the future to the exhibition and all works shown will be shared on the National Galleries Scotland (NGS) website and social media channels.

Learning and engagement outreach officer Richie Cumming, who devised the display, said: “It has been humbling and a privilege to receive these submissions.

“The project has given participants the opportunity to share intimate and moving stories and portraits that, when taken together, create a powerful portrait of human experience.

“I know it has been cathartic for many people who have taken part and I hope these stories give visitors renewed perspectives on their experiences, too.”

People were invited to submit art, photography and writing (National Galleries Scotland/PA)

The other artworks from the national collection that feature in the exhibition include a video work featuring Mercury Prize-winning Edinburgh band Young Fathers titled Man Up and a new acquisition – a portrait of the singer-songwriter Emeli Sande, painted by Samira Addo, winner of the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year 2018 prize.

Nine submissions will be shown during the opening week of the exhibition and the display will be updated every week.

People are being encouraged to continue submitting their work until December 31.

The Scottish National Portrait Gallery reopens on Sunday and will be open on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays each week until January 10.

Visitors can book their free ticket to visit the gallery and find out how to submit pieces to the exhibition on the National Galleries Scotland website nationalgalleries.org.