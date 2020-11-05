NHS faces tough winter but no capacity issues ‘right now’, Sturgeon tells MSPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is not currently a shortage of hospital beds or staff but warned NHS Scotland faces a “very, very challenging winter”.

The First Minister said Scotland’s hospitals are under “intense pressure” but have enough capacity at the moment to cope.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, the Scottish Conservatives’ Holyrood leader Ruth Davidson asked about a warning that NHS Scotland is facing “an impending winter storm” due to staff shortages and a lack of hospital beds.

Ruth Davidson said doctors and nurses need reinforcements (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Responding to comments by Professor Jackie Taylor, the president of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are not short right now of beds or staff but we do face a very, very challenging winter.

“We are also working hard to ensure that the capacity of our National Health Service is managed in a way that can cope with whatever Covid-19 throws at us over the winter, and also as far as possible continue to treat without cancellation of elective or planned operations”

Ms Sturgeon said both she and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman “look closely” at the available beds in hospitals and intensive care units across Scotland on a daily basis.

She said there is currently sufficient capacity and the NHS Louisa Jordan temporary hospital in Glasgow is available as a contingency.

But she added there is “no room for complacency”.

Ms Davidson asked about the Scottish Government’s winter preparedness plan announced last week, which states it would “not be appropriate” to use medical students to help deal with staff shortages, as happened during the first lockdown.

Arguing it leaves a “very substantial gap” of approximately 3,000 people unable to help in hospitals, Ms Davidson said: “We know from the stark intervention from the heads of the Royal Colleges of their grave reservations of how prepared we really are for the pressures of winter.

“The winter preparedness plan gives no detail of how it will find or recruit extra staff in the absence of student mobilisation.

“Doctors and nurses are already under pressure and they need reinforcements so can the First Minister give details of where that recruitment will come from?”

The Health Secretary is working on a “winter workforce plan”, Ms Sturgeon said, and explained the NHS can still access the General Medical Council’s emergency register and recruit from a “pool” of retired and former healthcare workers.

Ms Davidson also raised the case of a man whose father died with coronavirus in Glasgow Royal Infirmary and asked what the Scottish Government is doing to prevent mixing of coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.

The First Minister said hospitals have “red zones and green zones” to segregate patients according to whether they are infected with Covid-19 or have been in contact with someone with the virus.

She added: “It is absolutely the case that we expect hospitals to separate Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients along with the red and the green zone plan that I’ve spoken about.

“We obviously expect and trust those working in our health service to manage demand and capacity in a way that is clinically appropriate.”