Scots urged to mark Remembrance Sunday on their doorstep

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to mark Remembrance Day on their own doorstep.

The First Minister said the coronavirus pandemic means more traditional commemorations cannot take place, with outdoor events currently banned across much of Scotland.

Traditional Remembrance ceremonies, with marches and wreath-laying, are not allowed in areas classed as Level 2, 3 or 4 under Scotland’s system of Covid-19 restrictions, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs, and councils have been given updated advice to make that clear.

Ms Sturgeon said she feels “deeply privileged” to be able to lay a wreath at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle on Sunday.

Nicola Sturgeon will lay a wreath on Sunday at the Scottish National War Memorial, as she did last year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton spoke of her “disappointment that commemorations this year are being scaled back, understandably, to prevent the spread of coronavirus”.

She stressed: “Despite the pandemic we must commemorate the valour of our veterans and remember those, including family and friends, who paid the ultimate sacrifice to fight for the freedom of our country and indeed the world.”

Responding during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said the Government would “encourage everyone who wants to pay their respects to do so safely in other ways”.

She added: “I take the opportunity to encourage people, if they can, to join the two-minute silence on Sunday at 11am on their own doorsteps as we collectively as a nation convey our respect and appreciation.

“Many things have hurt people dearly, things we all value highly we have not been able to do, but I know many people across the country will feel particularly acutely the inability to mark Remembrance Sunday in the way it is traditionally done.

“But that does not mean we don’t mark it, that does not mean we don’t show our respect, there are ways in which we can do that.”