Glasgow Prestwick Airport back on market after preferred bidder’s withdrawal

The Scottish Government is seeking a new buyer for Glasgow Prestwick Airport after the collapse of a deal earlier this year.

The airport was taken into public ownership in November 2013 after being purchased by the Scottish Government for £1.

A preferred bidder pulled out of a deal in September after the Covid-19 pandemic left the aviation industry struggling.

A notice for the sale of the airport will be placed in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he is confident of a sale despite the setback (Andrew Milligan/PA)

To date, £43.4 million of Scottish Government loans have been made to keep the airport afloat.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We believe there is still interest in Glasgow Prestwick Airport so we are formally putting the business back on the market.

“Despite the recent setback in the previous sale process, the airport’s senior management team has continued to engage with potential buyers and a notice will shortly be placed in the Official Journal of the European Union inviting expressions of interest.

“This allows interested parties to submit formal proposals, and may encourage new interest as well.

“Any proposals would be considered carefully before any decision was taken to divest our shareholding in the airport or any part of the business.”

He added: “Glasgow Prestwick Airport continues to develop as a specialist airport, carving a niche in a very competitive market.

“The recent financial results – showing an increase in revenue and reduction in operating losses – are encouraging and underline the significant efforts of the Prestwick team.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for the aviation industry but we remain confident Glasgow Prestwick Airport has a role to play in Scotland’s aviation sector.

“As we have done throughout this process, we will update Parliament at the appropriate times.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said a successful sale is urgently needed, with Scotland’s airports “in crisis”.

He added: “The SNP have failed to come up with a long-term strategy for Prestwick Airport and must now do everything they can to make it attractive to any prospective buyers.”