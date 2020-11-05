New £60m youth employment scheme launched with support of big-name backers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Big-name firms have already pledged to take part in a jobs and training guarantee for Scotland’s youth, the Economy Secretary has said.

Fiona Hyslop said private-sector companies SSE, Scottish Power, Capgemini and Standard Life Aberdeen have announced their backing for the Scottish Government’s new £60 million Youth Guarantee.

The scheme, set up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, promises everyone aged between 16 and 24 will get the chance of a job, education or training.

NHS Lothian is also involved in the project, which Ms Hyslop launched in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

She told MSPs: “I don’t underestimate the scale of this challenge but if we work as a country together we can deliver for our young people.

“And my message to Scotland’s young people is simple – we are right behind you.

“We want you to be successful and we will do everything we can to give you the opportunities you need.”

She said by working together with employers, the education sector and others, ministers can “make sure however difficult this year has been, we will ensure there is a future for our people”.

Ms Hyslop said the coronavirus pandemic has “created unprecedented challenges for young people”, adding they have been “amongst the hardest hit by the economic harms resulting from this virus”.

The Economy Secretary added while there are still “significant economic challenges” with many businesses “under real pressure”, she said it is “clear that the guarantee is something many employers want to stand behind and deliver”.

Ms Hyslop said a “high level action plan” has now been agreed to deliver the Youth Guarantee in a way “that addresses the scale and immediacy of the challenge ahead”.

With the Scottish Government providing the cash for the scheme, she stressed discussions are taking place to get the “maximum impact” from this.

A “significant part of the funding” will be used to encourage companies such as small and medium sized enterprises to create more jobs and apprenticeships.

Ms Hyslop also promised new funding for in-school mentoring and for work to incentivise graduate internships.

Overall, she said the funding will “provide a range of opportunities which will make a difference to young people’s lives”.

To help make connections with employers, she said a new web portal is being developed by Skills Development Scotland to act as the first point of contact for information on the guarantee.