Support for Scottish independence at 54%, poll finds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new opinion poll suggests support for Scottish independence is at 54%, with the SNP taking the largest share of the vote in the Holyrood elections.

A Survation poll put the SNP on 54% in the constituency vote and 43% for the regional list vote.

The Scottish Conservatives stood at 19% in the constituency vote and 17% in the list vote, with Scottish Labour at 18% and 19% respectively.

The Liberal Democrats were at 7% in both the constituency and regional list vote.

Support for all other parties was at 2% in the constituency vote and the Scottish Greens were at 10% in the regional list vote.

Survation contacted an online panel of 1,071 people between October 28 and November 4.

NEW @Survation Poll – Scottish Independence Referendum “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Yes 54% (+1)No 46% (-1) 1,071 respondents, residents of Scotland, aged 16+, fieldwork 28 Oct – 4 Nov 2020. Changes w/ 2-7 Sep 2020https://t.co/v5RC9ljbsD pic.twitter.com/7pKhuRL4zf — Survation. (@Survation) November 5, 2020

Respondents were asked: “If there was a referendum tomorrow with the question ‘Should Scotland be an independent country?’, how would you vote?”

The poll put support for Yes at 54% and No at 46% when undecideds were removed.

This represents a 1% increase in the Yes vote from Survation’s previous poll in early September.

In a tweet responding to the poll, Nicola Sturgeon referred to the US elections, where ballots in some states are still being counted.

She said: “More very strong polling for independence and @theSNP – but as we see playing out in real time in USA #Election2020, it’s votes that count not polls. Let’s stay focused on leading Scotland well through these tough times.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the poll pointed to a “record” number of MSPs for his party, adding: “It’s clear that our constructive approach to opposition is appreciated by the public.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “As we continue to fight a global pandemic, the last thing Scotland needs is the uncertainty and division of another independence referendum.”

The poll also asked about Westminster voting intention, with results suggesting support for the SNP was at 52%, Labour at 20%, the Conservatives at 18% and the Liberal Democrats at 8%.